Business
Rahul Gandhi to make cameo appearance in Haryana, Maharashtra polls
Updated : October 10, 2019 04:48 PM IST
The party leaders said that in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi will start his campaign with a roadshow from Karnal town, the home constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is seeking re-election for the seat.
A few Congress leaders close to Rahul Gandhi assert that he is unhappy with a series of events in the party.
Congress' former Haryana president Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party after he was removed from the HPCC chief post last month.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more