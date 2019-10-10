#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Business

Rahul Gandhi to make cameo appearance in Haryana, Maharashtra polls

Updated : October 10, 2019 04:48 PM IST

The party leaders said that in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi will start his campaign with a roadshow from Karnal town, the home constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is seeking re-election for the seat.
A few Congress leaders close to Rahul Gandhi assert that he is unhappy with a series of events in the party.
Congress' former Haryana president Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party after he was removed from the HPCC chief post last month.
Rahul Gandhi to make cameo appearance in Haryana, Maharashtra polls
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

IndusInd Bank Q2 net jumps 52% to Rs 1,401 crore

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV