Rahul Gandhi to hold first press conference today after his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP

Rahul Gandhi has remained unfazed since his conviction and the subsequent disqualification. He wrote on Twitter that he was ready to "pay any price.” This presser comes against the backdrop of the Congress party exploring the options to fight the disqualification both legally and politically.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case, will hold his first press conference today since his disqualification. His disqualification was announced by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Friday.

Now, the former Wayanad MP will hold the press conference at 1 pm today, according to reports. This presser comes against the backdrop of the Congress party exploring the options to fight the disqualification both legally and politically.

Rahul Gandhi, however, has remained unfazed since his conviction and the subsequent disqualification. The 52-year-old leader wrote on Twitter that he was ready to "pay any price.”

ALSO READ |

“I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The tweet has whipped up a storm on social media with close to five million views on the microblogging site.

The former Congress chief's Wayanad seat also fell vacant after his disqualification.

A court in Surat found Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation for a remark at a 2019 general elections rally in Karnataka reportedly implying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal.

ALSO READ: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Member of Lok Sabha

“How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname”, Rahul Gandhi had remarked in Karnataka's Kolar. Consequently, several complaints were lodged against him in various states. In fact, the initial complaint, which led to the conviction, was lodged by a BJP leader from Surat.

The Surat court, after sentencing Rahul Gandhi to two-year imprisonment, granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days. Rahul Gandhi is allowed to appeal against the lower court verdict before a higher court.