Rahul Gandhi likely to challenge conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case in Gujarat court tomorrow

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 2, 2023 2:23:57 PM IST (Updated)

A Surat court had on March 23 convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to file an appeal before a Surat court in Gujarat against his sentencing and conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. "Gandhi is likely to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail," sources were quoted by PTI as saying on Sunday.

ALSO READ | 'Respect for the rule of law...': US says it is watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts
"A petition challenging the lower court order will be filed in the sessions court of Surat on Monday, with Rahul Gandhi remaining present," a member of his legal team said. "Senior state and national leaders of the Congress will accompany him to Surat," sources told the news agency.
On March 23, a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks. It had held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500.
However, the court had granted Gandhi bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.
Following his conviction, Gandhi was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP on March 24. He was also asked to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi by next week. Gandhi triggered a massive political row with the Congress launching a nationwide protests.
ALSO READ | Congress leaders wear black to protest against Centre, Kharge tells why they chose the colour | WATCH
First Published: Apr 2, 2023 2:14 PM IST
