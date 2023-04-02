English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsRahul Gandhi likely to challenge conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case in Gujarat court tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi likely to challenge conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case in Gujarat court tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi likely to challenge conviction in 'Modi surname' defamation case in Gujarat court tomorrow
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 2, 2023 2:23:57 PM IST (Updated)

A Surat court had on March 23 convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to file an appeal before a Surat court in Gujarat against his sentencing and conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. "Gandhi is likely to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail," sources were quoted by PTI as saying on Sunday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Bottomline | SEBI ticks the right boxes, but…

Bottomline | SEBI ticks the right boxes, but…

Apr 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work

India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey

IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry

Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


ALSO READ | 'Respect for the rule of law...': US says it is watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts
"A petition challenging the lower court order will be filed in the sessions court of Surat on Monday, with Rahul Gandhi remaining present," a member of his legal team said. "Senior state and national leaders of the Congress will accompany him to Surat," sources told the news agency.
On March 23, a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks. It had held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500.
However, the court had granted Gandhi bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.
Following his conviction, Gandhi was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP on March 24. He was also asked to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi by next week. Gandhi triggered a massive political row with the Congress launching a nationwide protests.
ALSO READ | Congress leaders wear black to protest against Centre, Kharge tells why they chose the colour | WATCH
First Published: Apr 2, 2023 2:14 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CongressRahul Gandhi

Previous Article

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP accuses Congress of 'looting Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000' in its 70-year rule

Next Article

How can Opposition successfully counter BJP in 2024 polls? Prashant Kishor says 'bring a different ideology'

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X