Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case for the second round of questioning on Tuesday. He was questioned for over 10 hours by the ED on Monday. Rahul arrived at the ED office at 11.10 am on Monday accompanied by a battery of leaders including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and escorted by armed CRPF personnel. He was given an 80-minute break in the afternoon. He left the ED office around 11.10 pm after questioning. Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi and state capitals took to the streets and several senior leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, were detained in the national capital amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for the Satyagraha march against the ED summons.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. Rahul is supposed to have been grilled about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald and the fund transfer within the news media establishment.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Rahul's residence.

# Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory asking people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads. People are also advised to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am and 12 pm. Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.

# Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets a couplet by Kabir Das ahead of his appearance before the ED for second day of questioning.

# Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday was asked to appear before it again on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said. They said the questioning on Monday continued well past 9 pm and would end soon.

# Haryana and Punjab units of the Congress on Monday held protests against the Enforcement Directorate's summons to their leader Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering probe and accused the Centre of misusing investigative agencies to "suppress" the opposition.

# Rahul Gandhi reaches the ED office in Delhi for the second round of interrogation after a break.

# Congress leaders Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital due to COVID-related issues on June 12.

# Mumbai Police detained more than 250 Congress workers who had taken out a protest march from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to ED office in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

# Rahul Gandhi leaves the ED office after 3 hours.

# Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets party leaders who were detained during the party's 'Satyagrah' march at Tughlaq Road Police Station.

# An Assistant Director level officer is being supervised by a Deputy Director and a Joint Director during questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the ED headquarter in the National Herald case. Gandhi's statement is being recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, reports ANI

# Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurize an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed. It's an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family, says Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani

# Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from ED office.

# Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harish Rawat, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Deepender Singh Hooda were detained for protesting.

# Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office. He was issued summon in the Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office. He was issued summon in the National Herald case

# Rahul Gandhi along with Congress leaders march to the ED office in connection with the National Herald case

# Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach Congress office in New Delhi ahead of appearing before the ED

# The Bharatiya Janata Party hits out at the Congress over the protest march. "The world is seeing how even corruption can have 'Satyagraha'. Mahatma Gandhi taught world to fight for truth while Congress teaching world to celebrate corruption and fight for it. Gandhis are out on bail, it's not a political case," says BJP's Sambit Patra.

# Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the residence of party leader and her brother Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before the ED.

# Congress will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. "We're the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress," says Randeep Singh Surjewala.

# Congress leaders will stay united. Police are being used for a different purpose, but we will continue to carry forward our work, says Congress leader TS Singh Deo in Delhi

# The Delhi Traffic Police has restricted vehicle and people movement to avoid traffic congestion in parts of the city during Rahul Gandhi’s appearance before the ED. The public has been advised to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am and 12 pm. Inward movement of buses will also be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.