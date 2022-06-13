Barricading underway & security forces deployed near Akbar Road in Delhi with Section 144 in CrPC imposed in the area. pic.twitter.com/56XKAMR2Xg— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022
“साँच बराबरि तप नहीं, झूठ बराबर पाप।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2022
जाके हिरदै साँच है, ताकै हृदय आप॥”
समाज को समानता, सेवा, आपसी सौहार्द और प्रेम का पाठ पढ़ाने वाले संत कबीर दास जी की जयंती पर उन्हें शत-शत नमन। pic.twitter.com/AFMKwo6QCD
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches his residence after several hours of questioning by ED in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/0TEkPVX2Ts— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi for the second round of interrogation after a break, to appear in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/rbDddTibRU— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
Kerala | Police use water cannons to disperse Youth Congress workers who marched to a guest house in Kannur where CM Pinarayi Vijayan is staying, demanding his resignation over gold smuggling case. pic.twitter.com/8zTPaSquhA— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/EN1sjuOqfx— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
#WATCH 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonates at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as RG is set to march to Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in National Herald caseTop Congress leaders are present at the party HQ to show solidarity with party leadership pic.twitter.com/6NaCL6QuiK— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
Delhi | The ruling govt is playing the role of 'Raavan'. We want to tell them that Rahul Gandhi is our 'Ram' and we are devoted to him; We will continue our protest till the time Rahul ji doesn't leave from ED office, says a Congress worker. pic.twitter.com/NtzTkTsgud— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022
Delhi | Police deployment outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/TjvTaubNNe— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022