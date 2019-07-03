Rahul Gandhi steps down as Congress president, takes responsibility for debacle in 2019 elections



It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation.

I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

In a four-page letter shared on Twitter, Gandhi said, "As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi told reporters in parliament, "I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party chief. "The Congress Working Committee should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide on a new party chief."