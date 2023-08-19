Rahul Gandhi sports stylish helmet, goes on a bike ride to Pangong Lake in Ladakh: See pics

With a stylish helmet and a jacket on, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went on a bike ride all the way to the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Saturday. Sharing a few photos from his journey, Gandhi said in an Instagram post: "On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world."

(Credit: Congress on X)

here The Congress also shared the images on X, formerly known as Twitter, and captioned them as: "Upwards and onwards - Unstoppable!". The party handle also posted a video with a slideshow of these pictures and captioned the post as "Mohabbat ka Safarnama". Check the video

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Ladakh . He reached the state on Thursday. According to reports, he extended his Ladakh tour till August 25 to visit Kargil ahead of hill council polls. In January, Gandhi visited Jammu and Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra but could not visit Ladakh.

Sources in the Congress told News 18 that Gandhi will celebrate his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi`s birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake.

During his maiden visit to Ladakh on Friday, Gandhi interacted with over 500 youth in Leh. Congress’ Leh district spokesperson and leader of opposition in LAHDC-Leh, Tsering Namgyal was quoted by News 18 as saying, "Rahul Gandhi had a 40-minute-long interactive session with over 500 youth in a jam-packed auditorium in Leh on Friday."

It's Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to Ladakh since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. The visit came ahead of elections of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil and general elections next year.