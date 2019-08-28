Politics
Rahul Gandhi slams Pakistan after being quoted in UN letter, says Kashmir India's internal issue
Updated : August 28, 2019 11:32 AM IST
After Pakistan cited his quote on Kashmir in a letter to the United Nations, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for any other foreign country to interfere in it.
The latest tweet by the Congress leader comes after Pakistan cited his earlier remarks over alleged violence in Jammu and Kashmir, in a letter the country sent to the United Nations.
