Rahul Gandhi slams Pakistan after being quoted in UN letter, says Kashmir India's internal issue

After Pakistan cited his quote on Kashmir in a letter to the United Nations, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for any other foreign country to interfere in it.

In a series of tweets, Gandhi said: "I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it."



There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.

â€” Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

The latest tweet by the Congress leader comes after Pakistan cited his earlier remarks over alleged violence in Jammu and Kashmir, in a letter the country sent to the United Nations.

In its letter to the UN, Pakistan quoted Gandhi as saying: "situation in Kashmir clearly isn't normal."

The former Congress president had made the remarks after he as well as a group of Congress and opposition leaders were stopped from visiting Srinagar and turned away from the airport on Saturday.

While the Congress has opposed the government's method of revoking the Article 370, several young leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindhia have publicly supported the Centre's move.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani minister said that his government is considering closing the country's airspace to India and blocking its eastern neighbour's land trade route to Afghanistan.

India and Pakistan ties have taken a turn for the worst after the Modi government on August 5 scrapped Article 370 that gave autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government subsequently bifurcated the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.