Rahul Gandhi slams government over NPR, NRC; says it is 'DeMo number 2'
Updated : December 29, 2019 10:04 AM IST
The party, as part of its protests against the NPR and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), also carried out what it called were "flag marches" across the country to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.
On the BJP calling him a "liar", Gandhi again attacked Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country.
