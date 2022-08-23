By CNBCTV18.com

Mini "The unanimous opinion is in support of his becoming the president. So, I think he should accept it. It is not about Gandhi or non-Gandhi family. It is the work of the organisation and no one is becoming a prime minister," Ashok Gehlot said.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged party MP Rahul Gandhi to accept the post of Congress president. The remarks came as the countdown began for the election of Congress president.

"If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post," said Gehlot

The party's election authority has said it will stick to the schedule of electing a new chief by September 20.

As of today, there is no clarity on whether Rahul will agree to run for the Congress president's post, with large sections of the party noting that he seemed "disinterested".