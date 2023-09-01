Rahul Gandhi says INDIA group represents 60% of population and can beat BJP if ...

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday, September 1, said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) represents 60 percent of India's population and if the parties come together efficiently, then a win for BJP (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections) is impossible. He was addressing a press conference in Mumbai after the alliance's third meeting.

Gandhi highlighted the two important decisions that were made in the INDIA meet discussions. “First, a coordination committee will be constituted, and second, a seat-sharing formula will be discussed soon and a resolution will be brought on this," he said.

Leaders of 26 Opposition parties were in Mumbai to discuss a range of issues — from the INDIA alliance's logo to choosing the names of the INDIA convenor and committees — ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

He suggested that the differences between parties in the alliance are being reduced. In his press address, he also brought up the alleged nexus between PM Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. Meanwhile, he also urged Modi to start an inquiry into the Adani Group.

Rahul Gandhi also recalled his discussions with the people of Ladakh during his visit to the Union Territory recently and said, “They categorically told me that the PM is lying about the fact that the Chinese have not taken Indian land… There is clearly an accommodation that has happened between the government (Indian government) and the Chinese. There is clearly a change on the borders… It is extremely shameful what has happened in Ladakh."

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said minorities are not safe in the current regime. He also claimed that there was the rise in poverty and unemployment in the country. Yadav too was at the INDIA press conference in Mumbai.

He said, "The country suffered because we were not united. We had always said 'Bhajpa Hatao Desh Bachao', which is now turning out to be true."

“They (BJP-NDA) took my name as well as that of several other leaders' names that we have money in Swiss banks. PM Modi said that he would come to power, get back money from Swiss banks and deposit that money in the accounts of the people of the country. I too was lured by the offer... I didn't do the kind of evil corruption that is being done and facilitated by Narendra Modi…," Lalu Prasad added.

The INDIA bloc will organise public rallies and coordinate on communication media strategies and campaigns. Public rallies are likely to start from the third week of September. The theme of their campaign will be 'Judega Bharat Jeetega India' and the campaign will be launched in different languages.

The meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, among others.