Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also stopped near a Gurdwara in Ambala city along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway early Tuesday morning and paid obeisance there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the "'Mann Ki Baat" of truck drivers, the party said on Tuesday. In a video shared by the Congress, Gandhi was seen donning his trademark white T-shirt and sitting inside a truck Monday night. He was travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to truck drivers at a dhaba.

"Leader of the people @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji travelled with them from Delhi to Chandigarh," the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi. Watch video below:

Rahul Gandhi in a truck. Talking and listening to the problems of drivers at late night ❣️ pic.twitter.com/V3TlBuArDM — Darshni Reddy (@angrybirdtweetz) May 22, 2023

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan told the news agency PTI that Gandhi travelled with truck drivers and halted en route and listened to the problems faced by them.