Rahul Gandhi takes truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh, listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' of drivers | WATCH

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 1:48:01 PM IST (Updated)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also stopped near a Gurdwara in Ambala city along the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway early Tuesday morning and paid obeisance there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the "'Mann Ki Baat" of  truck drivers, the party said on Tuesday.  In a video shared by the Congress, Gandhi was seen donning his trademark white T-shirt and sitting inside a truck Monday night. He was travelling with one of the drivers and speaking to truck drivers at a dhaba.

"Leader of the people @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji travelled with them from Delhi to Chandigarh," the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi. Watch video below:
Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan told the news agency PTI that Gandhi travelled with truck drivers and halted en route and listened to the problems faced by them.
