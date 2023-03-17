Rahul Gandhi's remark row: Parliament adjourned, BJP chief asks why Pakistan and Congress speak similarly

Earlier on Friday, BJP president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Friday, saying that the Congress leader has become a "permanent part of the toolkit" working against India.

The row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark continued for the fifth day in Parliament. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned within half an hour of their commencement as Opposition leaders continued to protest over the Congress leader's remark, as well as the Adani issue.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament on Friday, a day after he requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to allow him to speak during the budget session. "Four ministers of the government had put allegations against me so I have a right to keep my views in the house," the Wayanad MP said on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, BJP president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Friday over his recent comments made in the UK on the state of Indian democracy. Nadda said Gandhi has become a "permanent part of the toolkit" working against India.

#WATCH | Congress now part of anti-national activities...Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit: BJP President JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/whVG8cnSY3 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

He likened Gandhi's statement to that of billionaire financier George Soros. "Why do George Soros and Rahul Gandhi speak the same language? Why do Pakistan and Congress speak similarly ?" Nadda asked.

Seeking Gandhi's apology in the matter, Nadda said the Congress leader must apologise to the people of India for his "sin" of seeking the "interference" of foreign powers in the country's internal affairs.

He accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the elected majority government and 130 crore Indians. "What is this if not strengthening the traitors? Rahul Gandhi said on foreign soil that democracy has finished in India and Europe and the US should intervene," Nadda said.

He asked Gandhi about his intentions behind urging Europe and America to interfere in India’s domestic matters.

#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi, what is your intention when you demand the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India?: BJP President JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/UIblu2rP2v — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

"This is a most serious matter," Nadda said, adding that what the Congress leader has done has hurt every patriotic MP as well as the people of the country.

Meanwhile, the Congress has dismissed the BJP's accusations and asserted that Gandhi will not apologise, PTI reported.

"Rahul Gandhi hasn't said anything he should apologise for. He never demanded foreign forces come to our country to save our democracy. It's nonsense. He said that democracy, in our country, is in danger and everyone should know about it. I didn't hear anything wrong in it," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was quoted by ANI as saying.

A look at Rahul Gandhi's statements during UK tour

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech at Cambridge University while attending a convention organised by the association of Journalists in London. He spoke about democracy in India, Pegasus row, the China threat and the BJP rule in India.

Here are some quotes by him:

> "I’m feeling wretched at the state of my country. My father was an RSS man, and proudly so, but wouldn’t recognise the country that is now. For those of us, who are out of our country, how can we engage and empower our democracy?"

> "Our mikes are not out of order, they are functioning, but you still can’t switch them on. That’s happened to me a number of times while I am speaking..."

> "Demonetisation, which was a disastrous financial decision, we were not allowed to discuss. GST we were not allowed to discuss. Chinese troops entering Indian territory, we were not allowed to discuss. I remember a Parliament where there were vibrant discussions, heated debates, arguments, and disagreements but we had a conversation. And, that’s frankly what we miss in Parliament. We have to use debates to fit in other debates. There is a stifling that is going on."

(With inputs from agencies, News 18)