'I have very clearly decided' — Rahul Gandhi reacts when asked if he'll be next Congress president

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there is "no confusion" in his mind when it comes to the upcoming party president elections.

When asked if he'll take over as the next president of the Congress, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that he has "clearly decided" and there is "no confusion" in his mind. However, the Congress MP didn't clarify what his plan exactly is.

"Whether I become president (of the Congress) or not, it will be clear when the elections for the president post take place... I have very clearly decided what I will do. There is no confusion in my mind," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the media, a day embarking on the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi was further quoted by ANI as saying that the Congress is no more fighting a political party. "It's now between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition," Gandhi said. He said the battle is going on between "two different visions for a couple of thousand years now, and it will continue".

#WATCH | BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country & pressurise through them...we're not fighting anymore a political party. It's now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' pic.twitter.com/c2sXkFmvgs — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

On forging Opposition unity, Gandhi said, "The yatra will of course help in bringing together the Opposition but that is a separate exercise."

He emphasised that the idea of this "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is to connect with the people, listen to them, understand what they are facing and also communicate to them a few things.

"For us, this yatra is to connect with the people. We have taken out this yatra against the damage and hatred that BJP's ideology has caused to this country," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi's statement came as his party is currently carrying out "Bharat Jodo Yatra". Rahul Gandhi, along with several of his party colleagues, embarked on the 3,570-km march from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The yatra was flagged off on Wednesday.

Amid sounds of drum beats, a sea of tricolour and slogans of "Bharat Jodo", the march began from Vivekananda College Road, Agasteeswaram. Around 230 Congress 'padyatris' participating in the party's ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will spend their nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks that will be moved daily from one place to another, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said earlier.