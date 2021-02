A day after ruling Congress lost the majority in Puducherry, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday arrived in the Union Territory to kick off the campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Interacting with the college students, Rahul said that no youngster should allow anybody to frighten them into silence.

When asked to comment on his father’s (former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) killing in 1991, he said that the incident brought him tremendous pain but he nursed no anger or hatred towards those responsible for it

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on being asked about his father's death, in Puducherry. He says, "I don't have anger or hatred towards anybody. I lost my father and it was a difficult time for me. I felt tremendous pain." pic.twitter.com/YVfZFFyfKy — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2021

Congress government lost the majority in Puducherry after party MLA A John Kumar resigned from his post on Tuesday.

With Kumar's resignation, the strength of the Congress in the Assembly has decreased to ten including Speaker. Its ally DMK has three members and an independent also supports the government. The simple majority in the assembly with the reduced strength is 15.

