National Herald case latest updates: ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 4th time; Indian Youth Congress blocks railway track

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case-money laundering probe. The Congress said lakhs of party workers across the country will hold peaceful protests on Monday against the Narendra Modi government's "vendetta politics" in targeting Rahul Gandhi. A delegation of Congress leaders will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind to bring to his notice the alleged manhandling and harassment of party MPs by the Delhi Police during their protests against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

After three straight days of questioning, the ED had allowed Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to his mother Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation, officials had said on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Sunday, "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt's vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP. A Congress delegation will also meet Hon'ble Rashtrapati in the evening," he said.

Congress had put up strong protests against the ED's questioning. The police had imposed prohibitory orders in central Delhi and the Congress leaders were detained for violating the restrictions. Stepping up its attack on the Centre, the Congress on Sunday held a 'Satyagraha' here in support of those protesting the government's Agnipath scheme.

Here are the latest updates from the National Herald case:

# Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, and block railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

# Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes Rahul Gandhi's supporter in her car as she headed towards Jantar Mantar where her party is protesting over ED probe against Rahul in the National Herald case.

# Rahul Gandhi reaches the ED office in connection with the National Herald case-money laundering probe.

# Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy and others, hold a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi.

# "Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed. The SC also told them they will have to face trial," says BJP's Sambit Patra

# Delhi: Security at Man Singh Road ahead of Congress' protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi | Security at Man Singh Road ahead of Congress' protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi as well as in wake of #BharatBandh against #AgnipathScheme



# Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road: Delhi Traffic Police

# Rahul Gandhi to appear before the ED for the fourth time in the National Herald case.