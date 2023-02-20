WATCH | Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi enjoy snow scooter ride in Gulmarg

While some viewers expressed delight at the sight of the Gandhi siblings having fun, some have criticized them for not taking their political duties seriously.

A video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, taking a ride on a snow scooter in the Gulmarg ski resort of Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral, causing a stir on social media.

The footage features the siblings taking turns driving the snow scooter while being followed by several other scooters carrying their security personnel. The 101-second video has been widely shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“Would any voter take a Leader seriously, if these types of videos are put out?” a Twitter user (@Vijay_NT2) commented on the video posted by a Youth Congress leader from Rajasthan.

Rahul arrived in Gulmarg last week on a private visit and has been camping there since. Over the weekend, he was joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

This is not the siblings' first visit to Kashmir, as they were also present during the last two days of the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in January.