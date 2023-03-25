Rahul Gandhi not alone, these MPs and MLAs were also disqualified after conviction

The list of MPs and MLAs disqualified after their conviction includes former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, among other big names.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha has created a political storm in India. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday disqualified Rahul Gandhi under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India, after his conviction by a Gujarat court on March 23.

According to Section 8(3) of the RP Act, a Member of Parliament sentenced to imprisonment with imprisonment for two years or more shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction and remain disqualified for another six years after serving a jail term.

The former Wayanad MP was found guilty of criminal defamation by a lower court in Surat for his speech during a 2019 election rally in Karnataka for his remark implying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a thief.

Rahul Gandhi is not the first MP to get disqualified from a legislative body following a conviction by a court. His grandmother, former PM Indira Gandhi had also lost her MP status back in 1975 after a conviction by the Allahabad High Court of electoral malpractices.

Here is the list of the lawmakers who lost their MP or MLA status after conviction in criminal cases:

Lalu Prasad Yadav:

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the fodder scam in 2013. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) supremo was barred for a total of 11 years — five years of jail term and six years after he was released from prison—from contesting any election. Interestingly, he was the first Lok Sabha MP to get disqualified after the Supreme Court, in 2013, struck down a provision that shielded a convicted lawmaker from disqualification on the ground of the pendency of the appeal in higher courts.

Rasheed Masood

Congress Rajya Sabha member Rasheed Masood was disqualified from Rajya Sabha after he was found guilty of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery in allocating seats in a medical college in Tripura, by a CBI court in October 2013. Masood was the first Rajya Sabha MP to get disqualified after the SC scrapped the shield available to convicted lawmakers during the pendency of the appeal.

P P Mohammed Faizal

P P Mohammed Faizal, Nationalist Congress Party Lok Sabha MP from Lakshadweep, was also disqualified after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail in January 2023. He was convicted in an attempt to murder case. The Kerala High Court later suspended his conviction and sentence. However, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has not issued a notification revoking his disqualification.

J Jayalalithaa

AIADMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu CM, late J Jayalalithaa was disqualified from the Tamil Nadu Assembly in September 2014 after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case. Jayalalithaa was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at the time of her conviction and had to resign from her post.

Azam Khan

Azam Khan of the Samajwadi Party was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in October 2022 after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case. He was a sitting MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituency when he was convicted. Consequently, the Election Commission (EC) announced a by-election for the Rampur seat.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in February 2020 after he was convicted in the Unnao rape case. Sengar was an MLA from the Bangarmau constituency in Unnao at the time of his conviction.

Anant Singh

RJD’s Anant Singh was disqualified from the Bihar Assembly in July 2022 after he was found guilty in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition from his residence. He was an MLA from Mokama in the Patna district.