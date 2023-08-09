PM Modi has killed India in Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi during no-confidence motion

"A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India. I used the word 'Manipur' but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur..." Rahul said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur saying the latter does not believe the state to be the part of India. As soon as Rahul started speaking, both the sides started making charges against the other. The treasury bench threatened the Opposition saying, "soot samet jawab milega kal (you will get a benefitting reply tomorrow).

"A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India. I used the word 'Manipur' but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur. They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur," Rahul told the Parliament at the no-confidence motion against the government.

Narrating his experience of meeting people at relief camp, Rahul said, "When I spoke to women, children at relief camps in Manipur, a woman told me that her only was killed in front of her eyes. I slept with his dead body the whole night. I left all my belongings at home worried about my life."

Modi will reply on the no-confidence motion on August 10.

Rahul described his Bharat Jodo Yatra which he undertook last year and travelled from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He said when he started off the yatra he was overconfident of walking 25 kms a day as he runs 10 kms a day. But as the yatra progressed, he realised it ain't easy and he felt physical pain making it difficult for him to walk. He had no idea behind undertaking the yatra