Rahul Gandhi LIVE: Will keep asking questions, not scared of Jail, Gandhi says

Rahul Gandhi news: Chhattisgarh CM backs Gandhi, says BJP diverting attention from Adani issue
BJP wants to divert the Adani issue but Rahul Gandhi will keep questioning PM Modi... Does Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Bhupesh Baghel or Tamil Nadu CM not belong to the backward classes? Why is BJP creating trouble for all of us?: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Rahul Gandhi LIVE | 'Asked the prime minister very specific questions': Gandhi
Gandhi addressing a press conference said that he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi specific questions on the Adani issue and his relationship with Gautam Adani. Following that, his speech was expunged, Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi defamation LIVE: Former MP to lose privileges after disqualification
As Rahul Gandhi is disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP his Wayanad seat stands vacant and the Election Commission is open to announce fresh election schedule for the seat in near future. Here are the privileges that Rahul Gandhi will lose after disqualification.
Rahul Gandhi defamation: Here's what's happened so far
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha on Friday due to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019. In a verdict on March 23, a Surat court held Gandhi guilty in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. However, bail was granted to the Congress leader to allow him to file an appeal in the higher court.
The Wayanad representative will address his first press conference today since his disqualification.