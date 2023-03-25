English
Rahul Gandhi LIVE: Will keep asking questions, not scared of Jail, Gandhi says

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 25, 2023 1:29 PM IST (Updated)
Rahul Gandhi addressed the media today for the first time today since his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday due to his conviction in a defamation case. The Congress leader said that is not scared of going to jail and will keep asking questions of the Centre. He said he was disqualified as a distraction because Narendra Modi was scared of Gandhi's next speech, questioning the prime minister about his links to the Adani issue. Follow here for more LIVE updates on Rahul Gandhi here:

Rahul Gandhi press conference ends

Mar 25, 2023 1:29 PM

LIVE | Rahul Gandhi: PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani

Mar 25, 2023 1:21 PM

Rahul Gandhi LIVE | 'Will continue to work, whether inside or outside Parliament'

Addressing the media for the first time, Gandhi said he will continue to do his work, whether that is inside or outside the Parliament due to his disqualification.

Mar 25, 2023 1:20 PM

"I have been disqualified because the prime minister is scared of my next speech," Gandhi said.

Mar 25, 2023 1:16 PM

Rahul Gandhi LIVE | Won't speak on legal matter at this press conference: Gandhi

Mar 25, 2023 1:16 PM

Rahul Gandhi LIVE | Disqualification a 'game' to distract from main Adani question: Gandhi

Mar 25, 2023 1:08 PM

Rahul Gandhi LIVE | 'Asked the prime minister very specific questions': Gandhi

Gandhi addressing a press conference said that he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi specific questions on the Adani issue and his relationship with Gautam Adani. Following that, his speech was expunged, Gandhi said.

Mar 25, 2023 1:07 PM

Rahul Gandhi press conference begins

Mar 25, 2023 1:01 PM

Rahul Gandhi defamation LIVE: Former MP to lose privileges after disqualification

 As Rahul Gandhi is disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP his Wayanad seat stands vacant and the Election Commission is open to announce fresh election schedule for the seat in near future. Here are the privileges that Rahul Gandhi will lose after disqualification.

Mar 25, 2023 1:00 PM

Rahul Gandhi defamation: Here's what's happened so far

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha on Friday due to his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019. In a verdict on March 23, a Surat court held Gandhi guilty in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. However, bail was granted to the Congress leader to allow him to file an appeal in the higher court.

The Wayanad representative will address his first press conference today since his disqualification.

Mar 25, 2023 12:59 PM

