Rahul Gandhi needs to appear before court in defamation case, exemption plea rejected

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 5:40:43 PM IST (Published)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have to personally appear before a Jharkhand court in connection with a 2019 defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

The court on Wednesday denied Rahul’s plea for exempting him from personal appearance in the court.
Advocate Pradip Modi had filed a case in Ranchi in 2019 after Rahul’s statement during the election campaign in Karnataka then. "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... how come they all have Modi as the common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Rahul Gandhi had said.
