National Herald case latest updates: ED to question Rahul Gandhi for 5th time; Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fifth time on Tuesday in the National Herald-money laundering probe. Rahul was questioned by the ED for around 12 hours on the fourth day of his appearance before it in the case on Monday. The Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala has spent more than 40 hours with the federal investigating agency over four sittings since his first appearance on June 13.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. She was discharged on Monday from a private hospital in Delhi where she was admitted for coronavirus-related complications.

Here are the latest updates from the National Herald case:

# Delhi Traffic Police said the movement of traffic will not be possible on Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm. "Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 8 am and 12 pm. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," it tweeted.

In another tweet, the traffic police said inward movement of buses will be restricted beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road. "Kindly avoid Netaji Subhash Marg Nishadraj Marg between 6 am and 9 am due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 12.45 pm & 1.15 pm due to special traffic arrangements," it tweeted.

