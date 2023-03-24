Rahul Gandhi conviction row: Delhi Police tries to stops Congress march, DK Shivakumar detained in Karnataka

The Congress planned to take out a march to Vijay Chowk on Friday to protest. Heavy security was deployed at Delhi's Vijay Chowk in view of the Congress' massive agitation.

The Congress planned to take out a march to Vijay Chowk on Friday to protest against party MP Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. However, Delhi police asked Opposition MPs to not march ahead as Section 144 CrPC is imposed and no agitation is allowed at Vijay Chowk.

Karnataka police detained Congress state president DK Shivakumar and other party leaders and workers who were protesting against the Surat Court verdict against Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, members of Youth Congress raised slogans in support of the Congress MP in Delhi.

The party is also likely to approach the Supreme Court against the verdict. Heavy security was deployed at Delhi's Vijay Chowk in view of the Congress' massive agitation.

Rahul Gandhi also reached Parliament amid the protest call on Friday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from the Congress MP over his remarks. The party said it also plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu with other parties over the issue.

Earlier in the day, the Congress called an emergency meeting of its steering committee members, senior leaders, state chiefs and legislative party leaders to devise a strategy after Gandhi’s conviction.

"They (BJP) are doing this to sidestep the main issue. Congress has always stood by OBC, SC, ST, Backward class and minorities and fought for them," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said earlier.

However, BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at Gandhi for "comparing OBC communities to thieves". He said the Congress leader has a "pathetic and casteist mindset". The controversy comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

While addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had said: "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

A defamation case was filed against Gandhi over this statement. A row between the Congress and the BJP erupted after Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court on Thursday. He, however, was granted bail to file an appeal before a higher court, which has to be done in 30 days.

As the threat of immediate disqualification as an MP looms over Rahul Gandhi, its being said that he can't be disqualified till an order copy is received by Parliament. Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Kerala's Wayanad.