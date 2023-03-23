Besides protests by Congress workers in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the party's Twitter handle was flooded with slogans such as "Hum Gandhi hai, hamare hosle fauladi hai".

Some Congress workers were detained in West Bengal's Kolkata after the party launched a protest against the conviction of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the Surat district court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. Protests were held in cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

Congress workers protest at Satyamurthy Bhavan headquarters in Chennai. Congress leader AK Gopanna was quoted by ANI as saying that such undemocratic activity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is motivated by malice. "It is a false case of defamation. The public is watching everything," he added.

In Maharashtra, the protest was led by state Congress chief Nana Patole. In a tweet, the party alleged that the BJP was "selectively" targeting Rahul Gandhi "to divert attention from the Adani scam".

Besides these protests, Congress' Twitter handle was flooded with slogans such as "Hum Gandhi hai, hamare hosle fauladi hai (We are Gandhis, we are full of spirit)" and " Daro mat (don't be afraid)

In Delhi, Congress leaders protested while raising several slogans including "Na dar hai goron ka, na darenge choron se (we were not afraid of the British, we won't fear the thieves)"

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Congress alleged that Congress leaders were arrested by the police after they were protesting in Dehradun.

The protests were carried out after a district court in Gujarat's Surat convicted Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case. The case was filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. He was sentenced to two years in jail. He, however, received bail for appeal at a higher court, which has to be done in 30 days.

Top Congress leaders supported Gandhi was hitting out at the BJP over the Surat court verdict.

In his first reaction after the order, Rahul Gandhi tweeted a Mahatma Gandhi quote: "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence is the means to get it."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her brother, Rahul Gandhi, "has never been afraid, nor will he ever be".

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is an attempt to suppress the media. There is an attempt to influence the judiciary and they are taking action against the people of different political parties at this level."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted by saying: "He (Rahul Gandhi) has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law."

Meanwhile, the BJP asserted that the law will take its course if Rahul Gandhi abuses people and slammed Congress over its criticism of his conviction in a defamation case.