Besides protests by Congress workers in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, the party's Twitter handle was flooded with slogans such as "Hum Gandhi hai, hamare hosle fauladi hai".
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Police detained Congress workers protesting against the conviction of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the Surat district court over his 'Modi surname' remark. pic.twitter.com/Z0To2cQrP8— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023
ना डरे हैं गोरो से, ना डरेंगे चोरों से pic.twitter.com/iWPaIqfXNb— Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) March 23, 2023
भाजपा सरकार द्वारा श्री राहुल गांधी जी के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाही के विरोध में मा अध्यक्ष श्री @KaranMahara_INC जी के आह्वान पर देहरादून में विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के पश्चात पुलिस द्वारा कांग्रेस नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस लाईन लाया गया।@harishrawatcmuk @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/Q0E4iiMiHy— Uttarakhand Congress (@INCUttarakhand) March 23, 2023