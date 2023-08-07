CNBC TV18
Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership restored

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 10:58:44 AM IST (Updated)

The Wayanad MP was disqualified in March this year over his 'Modi' surname remark.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case.

The MPs from INDIA bloc were seen celebrating in the chamber of Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said legal process was followed after the order from Supreme Court. "The Speaker took the decision today. We followed the legal process and immediately after receiving the Supreme Court's order, we restored it."
The apex court stayed Rahul's conviction on the grounds the trial court in Surat, Gujarat, failed to explain why he deserved the maximum two-year punishment upon his conviction that led to his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament. The top court also noted that the sentence would not have attracted disqualification had it been a day lesser.
Meanwhile, celebrations were underway outside 10 Janpath in Delhi as the news of Rahul's return to Parliament reached Congress supporters.
Gandhi was disqualified over 'Modi' surname remark in March this year. Purnesh Modi had filed the case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13 in the same year.
The Congress Party had threatened to move the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 8, if Rahul's membership in the Lok Sabha was not restored by Monday evening, reported news agency ANI.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 10:30 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi

