Politics
Rahul Gandhi lodges protest with District Magistrate Budgam after entry denied to Srinagar
Updated : August 24, 2019 07:23 PM IST
The joint delegation of the opposition had flown to Srinagar around noon on Saturday to meet the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
However, the 11-member delegation of opposition parties was not allowed to leave Srinagar airport by the administration on Saturday, the CPI(M) said.
The CPI(M) also alleged misbehaviour of police with media at the airport.
