Rahul Gandhi lodges protest with District Magistrate Budgam after entry denied to Srinagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition leaders, lodged a protest with District Magistrate Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, for being denied permission to travel in Srinagar

"The objections to the delegation's movement outside Srinagar Airport and the apprehensions expressed in the order are baseless. They are tantamount to allegations against the purpose of our visit," the letter written to the District Magistrate read.

The joint delegation of the opposition had flown to Srinagar around noon on Saturday to meet the people of Jammu and Kashmir and assess the situation there following the imposition of restrictions after the Centre withdrew special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

However, the 11-member delegation of opposition parties was not allowed to leave Srinagar airport by the administration on Saturday, the CPI(M) said.

A statement from CPI(M)'s Politburo slammed the government over "denial of entry" into Srinagar to opposition leaders, alleging it was "daylight robbery of rights" guaranteed by the Constitution.

The CPI(M) also alleged misbehaviour of police with media at the airport.

The delegation representing eight political parties - the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, DMK, NCP, JD(S), RJD and the TMC -- had said that they were "responding to the invite of the governor of Jammu and Kashmir for visiting the state".