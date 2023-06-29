Rahul Gandhi leaves for two-day visit to Manipur

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left for two-day visit to Manipur from New Delhi. He will be in Manipur on June 29 and 30 during which he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur.

This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3.

Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 percent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

With inputs from PTI