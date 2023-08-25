'China has taken away land from India': Rahul Gandhi asserts in Ladakh amid political uproar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, August 25, paid a visit to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, where he claimed that China has grabbed Indian land, referring to the skirmishes in Ladakh.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Kargil, Ladakh says, "...Ladakh is a strategic location...One thing is very clear China has taken away India's land...It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. This is a… pic.twitter.com/4oKeDZZAEv — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

"It is clear that China has taken thousands of kilometres of Indian land," Gandhi said.

He went on to condemn Prime Minister Narendra Modi for denying any such claims and "lying" that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China.

Gandhi made a similar comment five days ago on Sunday, August 20, when he said that PM Modi's claim about India not losing an inch of land to China was "false."

Gandhi's comments have caused a political uproar with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders counter-accusing the Congress leader of lying.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters, " He (Rahul Gandhi) lied in the Lok Sabha and he is doing it again."

His thoughts were echoed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi, who claimed that Gandhi had an "affection" for China.

"It is beyond our understanding why Rahul Gandhi has so much affection for China. Is it because of the donation to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation or the agreement with the Chinese Communist Party?" Trivedi questioned.

While in Ladakh, Gandhi also offered heartfelt tributes to the Indian Army personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 conflict with Pakistan.

Situated along the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, approximately 5 km from the city centre across Tiger Hill, Kargil, this memorial stands as a testament to the valour exhibited during that challenging period.

"Kargil is not just a place, it is a saga of valour. It is the land many of our soldiers served in and resonates with their courage and sacrifice. This is the pride of India and all Indians realise their sense of responsibility towards the country. I bow to all the brave soldiers and martyrs of Kargil War," Gandhi wrote on his social media accounts.

He also shared a series of images, depicting him honouring the memory of the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan at the memorial in Drass town.

Concluding his 9-day journey through Ladakh, Gandhi addressed a public gathering in Kargil before making his tribute at the war memorial on his way to Srinagar.

Before departing from the town en route to Kashmir, he took time to meet with local residents in Drass. Asgar Ali Karbalai, a senior Congress leader, informed PTI about these interactions.

Gandhi had initially arrived in Leh for a 2-day visit on August 17 but later extended his stay by a week. During this extended period, he explored significant locations within the Union Territory of Ladakh on his motorcycle. His travels included routes from Leh to Pangong Lake, Nubra, Khardungla Top, Lamayuru, Zanskar and Kargil.

However, he left his motorcycle behind and embarked on a car journey to Srinagar, where he is set for a personal visit. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, is expected to join him on Saturday.

With agency inputs.