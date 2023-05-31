Rahul Gandhi in United States for three-city tour — Check full itinerary

He will speak at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech and inclusive economic growth on June 1. An interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is also on the cards.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on a three-city tour of the United States. According to his itinerary, Rahul will spend two days each in San Francisco, Washington DC and New York. During his six-day tour, the former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad will have interactions with prominent business leaders, American lawmakers and the influential NRI community.
Rahul Gandhi landed in San Francisco, California, on May 30 and was received by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Sam Pitroda at the airport.
The Congress leader’s trip started with a meet-and-greet with the NRI community at Santa Clara’s Marriott on Tuesday. In his address, Rahul talked about his Bharat Jodo Yatra and his differences with the ruling dispensation.
He will also interact with Silicon Valley’s senior technology executives on artificial intelligence, according to reports.
Rahul Gandhi will be in the US capital, Washington DC, on June 1 and 2.
He will speak at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech and inclusive economic growth on June 1. An interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is also on the cards.
Frank Islam is an IT entrepreneur and is hosting Rahul Gandhi after getting inspired by his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The showpiece event of Rahul’s US visit will be his address to thousands of Indian Americans at New York City’s Javits Center on June 4. Rahul will also meet with the Indian Overseas Congress members from across America during the final leg of his US visit.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums
May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why not novel heated tobacco products be regulated under COTPA
May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable
May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read