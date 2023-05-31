Rahul Gandhi in United States for three-city tour — Check full itinerary

homepolitics NewsRahul Gandhi in United States for three city tour — Check full itinerary

By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 2:43:33 PM IST (Published)

He will speak at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech and inclusive economic growth on June 1. An interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is also on the cards.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on a three-city tour of the United States. According to his itinerary, Rahul will spend two days each in San Francisco, Washington DC and New York. During his six-day tour, the former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad will have interactions with prominent business leaders, American lawmakers and the influential NRI community.

Rahul Gandhi landed in San Francisco, California, on May 30 and was received by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Sam Pitroda at the airport.


The Congress leader’s trip started with a meet-and-greet with the NRI community at Santa Clara’s Marriott on Tuesday. In his address, Rahul talked about his Bharat Jodo Yatra and his differences with the ruling dispensation.

Rahul also delivered a speech at California’s prestigious institution, Stanford Graduate School of Business on May 31. This event, titled 'The New Global Equilibrium: Talk by Rahul Gandhi’ took place at the CEMEX Auditorium on the Stanford campus. Rahul Gandhi has been invited to the event organised by the Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law.

He will also interact with Silicon Valley’s senior technology executives on artificial intelligence, according to reports.

Rahul Gandhi will be in the US capital, Washington DC, on June 1 and 2.

He will speak at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech and inclusive economic growth on June 1. An interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is also on the cards.

Interestingly, the Gandhi scion will attend a dinner hosted by a prominent Indian-American Frank Islam. Reports suggest that influential Senators, Congressmen and business leaders will be in attendance at this dinner.

Frank Islam is an IT entrepreneur and is hosting Rahul Gandhi after getting inspired by his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The showpiece event of Rahul’s US visit will be his address to thousands of Indian Americans at New York City’s Javits Center on June 4. Rahul will also meet with the Indian Overseas Congress members from across America during the final leg of his US visit.

