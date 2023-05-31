Rahul Gandhi in United States for three-city tour — Check full itinerary

2 Min(s) Read
He will speak at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech and inclusive economic growth on June 1. An interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria is also on the cards.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on a three-city tour of the United States. According to his itinerary, Rahul will spend two days each in San Francisco, Washington DC and New York. During his six-day tour, the former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad will have interactions with prominent business leaders, American lawmakers and the influential NRI community.
Rahul Gandhi landed in San Francisco, California, on May 30 and was received by Indian Overseas Congress Chairperson Sam Pitroda at the airport.
The Congress leader’s trip started with a meet-and-greet with the NRI community at Santa Clara’s Marriott on Tuesday. In his address, Rahul talked about his Bharat Jodo Yatra and his differences with the ruling dispensation.