Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress party, has been allocated the bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane once again. This decision comes just a day after his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha was overturned following a directive from the Supreme Court, according to officials' statements on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha's House Committee has chosen to assign him the very same bungalow he had to leave earlier due to his disqualification on March 24.

According to Congress sources and ANI, Gandhi got an official confirmation from the Estate Office for the allotment of his earlier residence to him. However, Gandhi is yet to decide on it and has eight days to respond.

When questioned about being granted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow, Gandhi humorously commented, "Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (The entire country is my home)."

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated Gandhi's membership in the lower house after the Supreme Court put a hold on his conviction in the defamation case.

His disqualification was a result of his conviction and subsequent two-year jail sentence for making remarks related to the 'Modi surname.'

In April, Rahul Gandhi adhered to protocol and vacated his official residence in central Delhi after being disqualified as an MP in March due to a Surat court's ruling in the criminal defamation case.

A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and is given one month's time to vacate the official residence.