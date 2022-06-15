National Herald case latest updates: ED to question Rahul Gandhi for 3rd day today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the third day of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering probe. He was grilled for over 11 hours by the ED for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The Wayanad MP statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and after Tuesday's exercise, he has clocked close to 21 hours of questioning by the ED investigators. HEarlier in the day, Gandhi joined senior party leaders at a "dharna" at the Congress headquarters, where the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party MPs were also present. Hundreds of Congress leaders and supporters were detained outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road and around central Delhi as they tried to hold a protest against the ED action for the second day. The Delhi Police said that it detained 217 Congress workers and leaders, including 15 MPs, from the New Delhi district on Tuesday for holding protests in violation of prohibitory orders despite being denied permission. They were later released, a police official said.

While agency sources informed that Gandhi recorded his statement and checked its transcript minutely, Congress leaders claimed that the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning on Monday. The investigating officer of the case, an assistant director-rank ED officer, is expected to continue the questioning related to the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to AJL and the fund transfer within the news media establishment. The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian Private Limited, promoted by the Congress, that owns National Herald. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian.

Here are the latest updates

# Top Congress leaders including chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, respectively – and Randeep Surjewala are set to hold a special party briefing at around 9 am

# Section 144 imposed at Akbar road, where AICC headquarter is situated.

Delhi | Barricading underway and security forces are deployed near Akbar Road with Section 144 CrPC imposed in the area. pic.twitter.com/TXg14MpFt1 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Good morning readers! Welcome to the live updates on National Herald case as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be questioned for the third day today