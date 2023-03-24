Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Member of Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as the Member of Lok Sabha, as per a notification issued on Friday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as the Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, as per a notification issued on Friday. In a verdict on March 23, a Surat court held Gandhi guilty in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. However, bail was granted to the Congress leader to allow him to file an appeal in the higher court.

As a consequence, Gandhi will not be allowed to contest elections until his sentence is suspended or he is acquitted in the case. The Lok Sabha or general elections are due in India next year.

Rahul Gandhi was an elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad. He no longer holds that position following his conviction in the criminal defamation case. He was disqualified as the MP as per a 2013 Supreme Court order that says a lawmaker convicted in a crime and sentenced to two or more years in jail stand disqualified from the parliament with immediate effect.

defamation case was filed against Gandhi by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi over a remark that the Congress leader had made ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. At a rally, Gandhi had said: "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?". He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.