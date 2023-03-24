Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Member of Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as the Member of Lok Sabha, as per a notification issued on Friday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as the Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, as per a notification issued on Friday. In a verdict on March 23, a Surat court held Gandhi guilty in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. However, bail was granted to the Congress leader to allow him to file an appeal in the higher court.