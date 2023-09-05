CNBC TV18
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification reversal challenged in Supreme Court

A Lucknow-based lawyer has challenged the reversal of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification in the Supreme Court.

By Ashmit Kumar  Sept 5, 2023 4:54:20 PM IST (Published)

In a significant legal development, a Lucknow-based lawyer has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the recent reversal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. The plea contends that disqualification can only be reversed upon acquittal.

The Supreme Court had previously issued an alert on August 4, granting a stay of conviction in a defamation case against Gandhi. This stay paved the way for the reversal of his disqualification.
Earlier in March, a court in Surat, Gujarat, had handed down a two-year jail term to Gandhi in a criminal defamation case. In a verdict on March 23, a Surat court held Gandhi guilty in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. However, bail was granted to the Congress leader to allow him to file an appeal in the higher court.
Gandhi was disqualified as the MP as per a 2013 Supreme Court order that says a lawmaker convicted of a crime and sentenced to two or more years in jail stands disqualified from the parliament with immediate effect.
The plea submitted to the Supreme Court seeks the conduct of a by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, raising questions about the eligibility of Gandhi to continue as a Member of Parliament.
The Supreme Court on July 21 sought a reply from Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark. Purnesh Modi is the complainant in the defamation case. Apart from him, the Gujarat government has also been served notice by the Supreme Court.
Experts claim that the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction by a Gujarat court has to be seen more as a potent political event than as a question of law. It is legally correct but may not help the BJP politically and in the battle of perception.
