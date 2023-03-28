Congress MPs will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 pm, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.

The Congress will organise a 'Mashal March' from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk Tuesday evening to protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Congress MPs will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 pm, sources were quoted by PTI as saying. They added that party MPs will hold burning torches in their hands during the march.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that it would take to the streets against Gandhi's disqualification and reach out to the public on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case by a Surat court regarding his 'Modi surname' comments. he was also asked to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi.