Congress MPs will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 pm, sources were quoted by PTI as saying.
The Congress will organise a 'Mashal March' from Red Fort to Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk Tuesday evening to protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.
Congress MPs will participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March' starting from Red Fort at 7 pm, sources were quoted by PTI as saying. They added that party MPs will hold burning torches in their hands during the march.
Meanwhile, the Congress said that it would take to the streets against Gandhi's disqualification and reach out to the public on the issue.
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case by a Surat court regarding his 'Modi surname' comments. he was also asked to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday, was asked to vacate his official bungalow on Monday. The move came days after the Congress leader was held guilty in a criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court on March 23. He, however, was granted bail so that he could file an appeal in the higher court.
