Defamation case: Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction | What happens now?

Now when the stay of conviction is not granted, Rahul Gandhi will have the option of appealing before a larger bench of the Gujarat High Court, challenging the single-judge bench order.

The Gujarat High Court dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. Court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak delivered the verdict at 11 am on Friday.

The high court said the Trial Court conviction order is proper and that there is no need to interfere with the said order. "Therefore, the application is dismissed. The Court further noted that at least 10 criminal cases are pending against Rahul Gandhi," the high court was quoted by ANI as saying.

Rahul Gandhi has been accused of defaming the "Modi community" while delivering a speech ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had then said, "...how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?". Following this, a criminal defamation case was filed against him by Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Surat West.

Following the verdict, Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala. He was also ordered to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi then challenged the conviction order in a sessions court in Surat. He filed an application seeking a stay on the conviction. While granting him bail, the court, on April 20, refused to stay the conviction, after which he approached the high court.

Rahul Gandhi denied stay on conviction | What happens now?

A stay on conviction would have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as an MP. However, now when the stay of conviction is not granted, Rahul will have the option of appealing before a larger bench of the Gujarat high Court, challenging the single-judge bench order. In the meantime, he continues to remain suspended as the MP and there will be no change in the status quo.

Gandhi will not be able to contest elections or seek revocation of the suspension of his status as a MP. He can appeal the high court order in Supreme Court.

In May, Justice Prachchhak, while hearing Gandhi's plea, had refused to grant any interim relief saying it will pass a final order after the summer vacation, which ended three weeks back.

During a hearing on April 29, Gandhi's lawyer had argued that a maximum punishment of two years for a bailable, non-cognisable offence meant his client could lose his Lok Sabha seat "permanently and irreversibly", which was a "very serious additional irreversible consequence to the person and the constituency he represents".

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged a conspiracy against Gandhi.