CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsDefamation case: Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction | What happens now?

Defamation case: Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction | What happens now?

Defamation case: Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction | What happens now?
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 11:38:04 AM IST (Updated)

Now when the stay of conviction is not granted, Rahul Gandhi will have the option of appealing before a larger bench of the Gujarat High Court, challenging the single-judge bench order.

The Gujarat High Court dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. Court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak delivered the verdict at 11 am on Friday.

The high court said the Trial Court conviction order is proper and that there is no need to interfere with the said order. "Therefore, the application is dismissed. The Court further noted that at least 10 criminal cases are pending against Rahul Gandhi," the high court was quoted by ANI as saying.
Rahul Gandhi has been accused of defaming the "Modi community" while delivering a speech ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had then said, "...how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?". Following this, a criminal defamation case was filed against him by Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Surat West.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X