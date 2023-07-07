Defamation case: Gujarat HC refuses to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction | What happens now?

Now when the stay of conviction is not granted, Rahul Gandhi will have the option of appealing before a larger bench of the Gujarat High Court, challenging the single-judge bench order.

The Gujarat High Court dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. Court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak delivered the verdict at 11 am on Friday.

The high court said the Trial Court conviction order is proper and that there is no need to interfere with the said order. "Therefore, the application is dismissed. The Court further noted that at least 10 criminal cases are pending against Rahul Gandhi," the high court was quoted by ANI as saying.