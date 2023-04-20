Rahul Gandhi was convicted in the case lodged against him over a "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally in 2019.

A Surat court dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction and sentence in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, made in 2019 during a poll rally.

Gandhi was convicted in the case lodged against him over a "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally in 2019. On March 23, he was sentenced to two years in jail by a metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat. He, however, was granted bail so that he could file an appeal in the higher court.

Later, Gandhi filed an appeal before the sessions court in Surat against the verdict . He also prayed for a stay to the conviction in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the case, opposed Gandhi's plea for a stay in his reply, saying the Congress leader was a "repetitive offender".

Last week, Gandhi's lawyer senior advocate RS Cheema told sessions judge RP Mogera that the trial court need not have awarded the maximum punishment prescribed for the offence. The magistrate's judgement was "strange" as he "made a hotchpotch of all the evidence on record", Cheema argued.

"It was not a fair trial. The entire case was based on electronic evidence, wherein I made a speech during elections and a person sitting 100 km away filed a complaint after watching that in the news....There was no need for maximum punishment in this case," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, Purnesh Modi's lawyer Harshit Toliya said his client felt offended because Gandhi had tried to defame all people with the Modi surname.

"In his speech, Rahul Gandhi spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he did not stop there and went beyond it. He said " Saare choron ke naam Modi hi kyu hai? Dhoondho, aur bhi Modi milenge (Why all thieves have the Modi surname? If you search, you will find more Modis)." My client was hurt by this part of the speech and thus the complaint," the lawyer added.

Gandhi also refused to apologise for his remarks, he said.

He made the controversial "Modi surname" remark at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.