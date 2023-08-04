Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case LIVE: | Supreme Court stays conviction in big relief to Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case LIVE | Conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhur
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Supreme Court staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname remark case: "You will see 'Satyamev Jayate' everywhere on Parliament premises. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today. Rahul Gandhi's victory will come down heavily on Modi Ji...".
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case LIVE | Important takeaways from SC order
> Particularly when an offence is non cognisable, least that was expected was for Trial Court to give reasons for max sentence.
> Statements by Rahul Gandhi are not in good taste, should have exercised degree of caution while making speeches.
> Gandhi ought to have been more careful, should have exercised restraint.
> Of the considered view that ramifications of disqualification may not affect only Gandhi, but may also affect right of electorate who have elected him.
The Supreme Court has stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the "Modi surname" defamation case on Friday.
Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: The Supreme Court asks Jethmalani (Purnesh Modi's lawyer) about how many politicians would remember what they speak during 10-15 gatherings in a day?
Defamation Case LIVE: Rahul Gandhi has defamed an entire class out of malice, says complainant's lawyer
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for complainant Purnesh Modi, argued that Rahul Gandhi's entire speech spanned over 50 minutes and there is plethora of evidence and clipping of the speech attached in Election Commission of India’s record. Jethmalani said that Rahul Gandhi has defamed an entire class out of malice.
Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case LIVE: Gandhi already missed two sessions of Parliament, says lawyer
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "In democracy we have dissent, in democracy we have disagreement. What we call ‘shaleen bhasha’. Gandhi is not a hardened criminal. There are many cases filed by BJP workers, but there was never any conviction. Gandhi has already missed two sessions of the Parliament."
Defamation case LIVE: Purnesh Modi's original surname is not Modi, Rahul Gandhi tells SC
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the Supreme Court on Friday that the original surname of former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, who filed a defamation case against him, is not Modi and he belongs to the Modh Vanika Samaj. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Gandhi, told a three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar that his client is not a hardened criminal and there is no conviction in any case despite several cases filed against him by BJP workers.