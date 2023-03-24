Here are the privileges Rahul Gandhi will lose after disqualification as Lok Sabha MP

Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest any election for 6 years after the completion of his sentence, making it a total of 8 years from the date of conviction.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction by a Gujarat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over the remarks on Modi surname. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification on Friday which read that Rahul Gandhi stood disqualified from the House with effect from March 23.

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court on March 23 for allegedly saying “why all the thieves have a common surname Modi”. He made the comment at a pre-election rally in 2019 in Kolar, Karnataka.

However, the Surat court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days.

Reacting to the disqualification, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it is ‘Politics Gloves Off’ and it bodes ill for democracy.

"I'm stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy," he tweeted.

As Rahul Gandhi is disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP his Wayanad seat stands vacant and the Election Commission is open to announce fresh election schedule for the seat in near future.

Here are the privileges that Rahul Gandhi will lose after disqualification

Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest the general election 2024, if his conviction is not suspended or overturned by a higher court before the elections.

He will not be able to contest any election for 6 years after the completion of his sentence, making it a total of 8 years from the date of conviction.

He will also lose privileges enjoyed by a members of parliament under Articles 105 and 194 of the Constitution. He loses immunity from civil and criminal proceedings "in respect of" anything he said or voted in the Parliament.

He will also lose amenities such as Salary and Daily Allowances, Travelling Allowances and Travelling Facilities.

Rahul Gandhi may also be asked by the government to vacate his official residence in Delhi.