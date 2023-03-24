LIVE | Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has to be preceded by EC nod, says Congress

Complainant had got stay on his case earlier, after 11 months case revived: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
The complainant in the defamation case had got stay on his case earlier. After 11 months, he revived the case in February 2023, that is last month, says Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. We are confident that we will get a stay of conviction which will remove the very basis of disqualification, he said.
Rahul Gandhi disqualification case: 'There are many disturbing features about this case'
Singhvi: "There are many disturbing features about this case. Though the conviction is by a court, disqualification has to be preceded by the Election Commission nod which has not been taken."
Rahul Gandhi paying a price for speaking out fearlessly, says Congress on his disqualification
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice."
'We condemn the way in which Rahul Gandhi is disqualified'
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told media: "We condemn the way in which Rahul Gandhi is disqualified...On the basis of Surat Court verdict, under Modi Govt's pressure, Lok Sabha disqualified him...If action is taken on calling someone "chor", we'll call them "daaku."