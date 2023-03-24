LIVE | Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has to be preceded by EC nod, says Congress

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 5:16 PM IST (Updated)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an Lok Sabha MP, triggering a massive war of words between the BJP and the Congress. On Thursday, Gandhi was found guilty in the "Modi surname" case. While BJP chief has accused him of "comparing OBC community with thieves", Congress's Jairam Thakur has assured that the party will "fight this battle both legally and politically". Follow LIVE updates here:

Rahul Gandhi defamation: Trinamool's Derek O'Brien says it's low of lows

Mar 24, 2023 5:16 PM

Harish Rawat says Rahul Gandhi's sacrifice will be turning point

Mar 24, 2023 4:46 PM

Congress has a long history of not trusting the judiciary of the country, says BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Mar 24, 2023 4:43 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says have to face consequences of doing wrong

Mar 24, 2023 4:38 PM

Has Adani become bigger than nation and Constitution, asks Priyanka Gandhi

Mar 24, 2023 4:34 PM

Jairam Ramesh says Rahul Gandhi paying the price for speaking about Adani scam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says Rahul Gandhi is paying the price for speaking the truth on Adani scam. 

Mar 24, 2023 4:27 PM

Complainant had got stay on his case earlier, after 11 months case revived: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

The complainant in the defamation case had got stay on his case earlier. After 11 months, he revived the case in February 2023, that is last month, says Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. We are confident that we will get a stay of conviction which will remove the very basis of disqualification, he said.

Mar 24, 2023 4:18 PM

Congress during press conference: "No opinion has been sent by the EC to the president. The EC has said it does not need to approach the President in case of conviction. The SC has not confirmed it. We have full faith in the law."

Mar 24, 2023 4:06 PM

JUST IN | Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has to be preceded by EC nod, says Congress 

Mar 24, 2023 4:04 PM

Rahul Gandhi disqualification case: 'There are many disturbing features about this case'

Singhvi: "There are many disturbing features about this case. Though the conviction is by a court, disqualification has to be preceded by the Election Commission nod which has not been taken."

Mar 24, 2023 4:02 PM

Reacting to rahul Gandhi's disqualification news, Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav said: "This has been done as a part of a conspiracy. The people of Bihar and the entire nation are seeing what they (BJP) are doing. Everything happening at their (BJP) orders."

Mar 24, 2023 4:00 PM

Rahul Gandhi paying a price for speaking out fearlessly, says Congress on his disqualification

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying a price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice."

Mar 24, 2023 3:57 PM

 'We condemn the way in which Rahul Gandhi is disqualified'

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told media: "We condemn the way in which Rahul Gandhi is disqualified...On the basis of Surat Court verdict, under Modi Govt's pressure, Lok Sabha disqualified him...If action is taken on calling someone "chor", we'll call them "daaku."

Mar 24, 2023 3:50 PM

KC Venugopal alleges conspiracy, dictatorship by BJP

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "The day Rahul Gandhi raised questions against Adani, PM, this type of conspiracy was started to silence Rahul Gandhi. It's a clear case of anti-democratic, dictatorship attitude of BJP govt."

Mar 24, 2023 3:44 PM

JUST IN | UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at the residence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Mar 24, 2023 3:42 PM