Rahul Gandhi moves Surat court challenging conviction in defamation case, bail extended till April 13

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed a plea before a sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat, challenging the March 23 order by a metropolitan court that convicted him in a defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark. Along with the appeal, Gandhi filed two applications seeking a stay on his conviction and seeking suspension of his sentence. The Congress leader's bail was also extended till April 13 when the next hearing in the case will take place.

As per News 18 sources, if the first application regarding the stay on the sentence is allowed, Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership can be restored.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as he leaves from District Court, Surat after filing an appeal against his conviction in the defamation case pic.twitter.com/0BmWTMAW0k — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail. He, however, was granted bail so as to appeal in a higher court.

Congress MP AR Chowdhury told news agency ANI Rahul Gandhi will not be afraid. "He will not bow down before Amit Shah, Modi. He will go before the judiciary itself. On one hand, you are saying that he should go to court, but when he is going, you are having a problem with it," he added.

Chowdhury's statement came after Union minister Kiren Rijiju termed Rahul Gandhi's move to visit Surat a 'childish move'. In a series of tweets on Monday, Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama."

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states as he went to Surat to file an appeal.

The defamation case against Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi over a remark that the Congress leader had made while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" He said while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. Over this statement, Purnesh Modi accused Gandhi of insulting the "Modi" and the OBC community

Soon after the hearing in a Surat court concluded on March 23, advocate Ketan Reshamwala, appearing for Purnesh Modi, was quoted by ANI as saying, "Rahul Gandhi has been convicted under Section 499 and 500 of IPC (Indian Penal Code)."

"The sentence awarded is for two years and against that sentence, he has plead that he may be released on bail till appeal period and as per law, the court has granted him bail for 30 days. Until the appeal, the sentence is suspended by the court," Reshamwala said.

Later, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP and was also issued a notice that asked him to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi. Gandhi's conviction led to massive nationwide protest by the Congress. While the party alleged "vendetta", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology from the Congress leader.