Rahul Gandhi gets 2-year jail term in 'Modi surname defamation case, granted bail | What's next?

'Modi surname' defamation case: A defamation case was filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a remark he made ahead of 2019 parliamentary polls.

A district court in Gujarat's Surat convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. According to News 18, the court sentenced Gandhi to two-year imprisonment as quantum of punishment. He, however, received bail for appeal at a higher court, which has to be done in 30 days.

What is 'Modi surname defamation case?

The defamation case was filed by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi after Gandhi had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In his address, Gandhi had linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fugitives Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

The complainant claimed that the remark defamed the entire Modi community. However, Rahul Gandhi maintained that no one was harmed by his statement and that he had made the remark as a politician, Aajtak reported on Thursday.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma had last week concluded hearing final arguments from both sides and set March 23 to pronounce its judgment in the four-year-old defamation case.

Gandhi had last appeared before the Surat court in the case, filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation), in October 2021 to record his statement.

What's next?

Rahul Gandhi, who was granted bail soon after being convicted in the "Modi surname" case, now has 30 days to approach higher court against the Surat court's decision.

As a result of this order, the Congress might lose his membership as an MP and Wayanad may witness see a by-poll, News 18 reported.