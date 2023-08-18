Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024 general election, says party’s UP chief

1 Min Read
Former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, the party's Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai said on Friday.
"Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Ajay Rai said.
This comes days after Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was restored and he was nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence.
"If Priyanka Gandhi wishes to contest from Varanasi, every worker will strive to make her win," he said when asked about where Priyanka Gandhi will contest.
This comes after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Ajay Rai as the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect on Thursday.
First Published: Aug 18, 2023 6:41 PM IST
