Rahul Gandhi is likely to go on a Europe tour in the second week of September. He is likely to visit Belgium, Norway and France where he will meet European Union leaders, Indian diaspora and students.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ladakh for two days, starting Thursday. In January, Gandhi visited Jammu and Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra but could not visit Ladakh.

The former Congress president was on a 10-day US tour in May. He visited Washington DC, New York and San Francisco and met Indian diaspora, venture capitalists and lawmakers among other.