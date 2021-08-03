Rahul Gandhi calls for Opposition unity at breakfast meeting; leaders arrive at Parliament on bicycles

The Opposition parties have attempted to present a united face on the Pegasus spyware issue as they arrived for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Constitutional Club in the national capital to discuss the strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament

Rahul has called for Opposition unity and said the more it is united, the more difficult it will be for the BJP, RSS to suppress their voice. "The single most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice (of the people) unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it'll become for BJP-RSS to suppress it," Rahul said.

Post the meeting, the leaders were seen arriving at the Parliament on bicycles as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders ride bicycles to the Parliament, after the conclusion of their breakfast meeting. pic.twitter.com/5VF6ZJkKCN — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

Apart from around 100 MPs of the Congress, leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting. Leaders of JMM, JKNC besides IUML, RSP, KCM, and RSP were also present at the meeting.

Leaders of 17 opposition parties were invited to the breakfast meeting, but the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not attend.